SC Sen. Josh Kimbrell to discuss priorities in interview

A Spartanburg state senator is seeking the governor’s mansion.

Josh Kimbrell is one of six Republicans seeking Gov. Henry McMaster’s term-limited seat.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

The senator said he has a track record of getting things done.

He will talk about his priorities, including regulatory reform and sharing his stance on issues like gambling.

You can watch his full interview on The Political Beat. It airs on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and at 10:30 p.m. on TV64.

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