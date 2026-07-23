Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated flooding possible tonight as rain continues through midnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Weather alerts continue this evening as we track rounds of rain with this stalled front draped over our area.
  • On and off showers will continue through about midnight with some heavier bands drifting into our South Carolina communities before we get some tapering off of activity by tomorrow morning.
  • Some neighbourhoods could pick up an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, leading to isolated flooding concerns. Flood watches are still in place until 8 p.m.
  • Spotty shower chances continue Friday and into the weekend, though the flood threat will diminish.
  • Temperatures stay in check as we wrap up the week with highs near 80 again Friday and Saturday.
  • We’ll get back to that summertime feel of the 90s next week with pop-up storms returning too.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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