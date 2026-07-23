FORECAST: Isolated flooding possible tonight as rain continues through midnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Weather alerts continue this evening as we track rounds of rain with this stalled front draped over our area.

On and off showers will continue through about midnight with some heavier bands drifting into our South Carolina communities before we get some tapering off of activity by tomorrow morning.

Some neighbourhoods could pick up an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, leading to isolated flooding concerns. Flood watches are still in place until 8 p.m.

Spotty shower chances continue Friday and into the weekend, though the flood threat will diminish.

Temperatures stay in check as we wrap up the week with highs near 80 again Friday and Saturday.

We’ll get back to that summertime feel of the 90s next week with pop-up storms returning too.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group