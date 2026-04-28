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SC SNAP cards to restrict out-of-state, online purchases starting Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A sign in front of a 7-Eleven in New York announces that the convenience store accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), on October 20, 2012. ((Richard B. Levine/Sipa USA/TNS))
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services is blocking all out-of-state and online EBT transactions starting on Tuesday, ABC affiliate WPDE reported.

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The state says this will better prevent fraud for SNAP recipients, and it will not impact anything bought in the state.

Cardholders can unlock their cards online if they need to make out-of-state or online purchases, officials said.

So far this year, 20 states, including South Carolina, have restricted SNAP benefit purchases for unhealthy foods, such as soda and candy.

North Carolina has not joined that list.

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