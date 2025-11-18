Local

SC woman gets 10 years for role in ‘planned assassination,’ judge says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SC woman gets 10 years for role in ‘planned assassination,’ judge says
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what a judge called a “planned assassination” in Rock Hill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman charged with murder after deadly encounter between 2 co-workers in Rock Hill

Prosecutors said Brittney Reed brought her girlfriend, Samarian Lindsay, a gun and helped block in a co-worker during a confrontation last summer.

That co-worker then shot and killed the girlfriend, with investigators ruling it self-defense, according to reports from the Rock Hill Herald.

Reed pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and received the maximum sentence.

VIDEO: Woman charged with murder after deadly encounter between 2 co-workers in Rock Hill

Woman charged with murder after deadly encounter between 2 co-workers in Rock Hill

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read