SC woman gets 10 years for role in ‘planned assassination,’ judge says

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what a judge called a “planned assassination” in Rock Hill.

Prosecutors said Brittney Reed brought her girlfriend, Samarian Lindsay, a gun and helped block in a co-worker during a confrontation last summer.

That co-worker then shot and killed the girlfriend, with investigators ruling it self-defense, according to reports from the Rock Hill Herald.

Reed pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and received the maximum sentence.

VIDEO: Woman charged with murder after deadly encounter between 2 co-workers in Rock Hill

Woman charged with murder after deadly encounter between 2 co-workers in Rock Hill

©2025 Cox Media Group