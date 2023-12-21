Scammer spoofs trading website, steals cryptocurrency from victims

CHARLOTTE — Feds are charging a man from India after they say he conducted a cryptocurrency scam.

Two of the victims are from Charlotte and Mooresville, according to court documents.

Chirag Tomar created a family of websites meant to spoof Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, the indictment states.

Feds say Tomar’s websites were designed to take the usernames of actual Coinbase users and that fraudsters took control of their accounts and stole their cryptocurrency.

