Scammers demand Bitcoin payments for fake warrants in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam claiming victims have a warrant out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office says in one case, a victim deposited $10,000 into a Bitcoin machine to clear her name.

The callers pretend to be from the U.S. Marshals Service and tell victims the warrant is for failing to appear in court.

Law enforcement will never call and demand pay, especially through Bitcoin machines or gift cards.

Anyone who receives a similar call is urged to report the incident to their local law enforcement agency.

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