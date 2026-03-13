Phone scam warning issued after victim loses $10K

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning Friday regarding a phone scam involving callers impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Fraudsters are claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals Service to solicit money from local residents.

The callers tell victims they have outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear in court. They then instruct the victims to go to local gas stations with Bitcoin machines to deposit money to clear the warrants.

Multiple individuals reported these calls to the Sheriff’s Office during the evening hours.

One victim reported depositing approximately $10,000 into a Bitcoin machine before arriving at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies informed the individual that the call was fraudulent. Later that same evening, another person arrived at the office to report a similar phone call. In that instance, deputies advised the individual that the call was a scam before any funds were transferred.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office clarified that law enforcement agencies do not call citizens to demand payment for warrants.

Officials stated that deputies and officers will never instruct individuals to clear a warrant or avoid arrest by sending money through Bitcoin machines, gift cards or other similar payment methods.

Residents who receive these types of phone calls are encouraged to refrain from sending money and to report the incident to their local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to remain vigilant and share information about these tactics with friends and family members who may be vulnerable to fraud.

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