School district urges leaders to remove hazardous chemicals from Silfab Solar site

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is asking state and local leaders to help remove hazardous chemicals from the Silfab Solar facility near Flint Hill Elementary School after two leaks were reported last week.

Silfab Solar officials said they’re working to make repairs to their facility after two leaks last week.

On Wednesday morning, they said they’re working with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services and local officials to test a tank, which is related to a drip Channel 9 first reported last week.

This comes as Fort Mill Schools took an unprecedented step by asking local and state leaders to help get rid of the chemicals at Silfab Solar.

The district sent a letter to leaders asking them to only allow non-hazardous work at the facility, which is near Flint Hill Elementary School.

It was a huge step for the district and something parents have been asking them to do for months now.

During a specially called meeting Tuesday night, board members voted in favor of a resolution asking South Carolina’s governor, the attorney general, lawmakers, and York County Council to limit the work Silfab can do at their Fort Mill facility.

That resolution says they should exercise their respective authorities to permanently limit the facility’s operations strictly to non-hazardous assembly processes and remove all hazardous chemicals on-site in accordance with the facility’s current light industrial zone.

“The storage of chemicals represents an incompatible land use with the surrounding educational environment,” said board member Michele Branning.

Channel 9 reached out to Silfab asking their thoughts on the resolution.

Wednesday’s Silfab Solar statement:

“This morning, Silfab is commencing with repair activities in coordination with DES and local officials, and a third-party engineering firm. This work will focus on repairs resulting from the Tuesday, March 3rd event, as well as, testing tank integrity related to the HF drip.

“Following the resolution passed last night, we want to provide insight into the communications on Thursday, March 5th. Silfab informed school officials prior to 5:00 pm that we had agreed to voluntarily cease all operations for Friday in consideration of their request and in the spirit of partnership with the school and community.

“After being notified of this fact, school officials still made the decision to close Flint Hill Elementary School for Friday. We recognize the district’s authority to determine school activities, and appreciate York County’s confirmation that there was “no threat to the public and was verified by Emergency Management on scene.”

