Silfab Solar restarts assembly, chemical operations on hold

FORT MILL, S.C. — Silfab Solar is back to business Tuesday but without the use of chemicals for now.

State and federal regulators gave the company in Fort Mill the greenlight to restart assembly Monday night.

Regulators shut the plant down Thursday after two chemical leaks were discovered in one week.

After a visit by South Carolina’s Department of Environmental Services, the EPA and York County emergency workers officials said they observed no indication that assembly operations should remain paused.

They said that Silfab will halt start-up of its manufacturing operations involving chemicals until it enters a compliance agreement that would require Silfab to:

Retain a qualified professional engineer with added expertise in evaluating chemical systems.

To notify state regulators as soon as reasonably possible of any future leaks of any chemical from any piping or tank system.

After the decision, Fort Mill Schools announced it would open in-person instruction at Flint Hill Elementary School on Tuesday.

However, some parents still have concerns.

“I know the school is trying to do what’s best but until there is more clarity around this, we really don’t feel safe with her going back to school yet,” said parent Matt Ruggiero.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry asked the state when Silfab could start manufacturing with chemicals. She’s waiting to hear back.

Terry is also working to find out next steps for the school district and county leaders.

