School mental health counselors in Rock Hill push back on plans to eliminate their jobs

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mental health counselors with Rock Hill Schools are pushing back on plans that would eliminate or outsource their jobs.

This week, the counselors told board members that losing these jobs will hurt kids.

“Emotional and behavioral health challenges create significant barriers to learning,” Jessica Wilson said.

This week, Wilson and other counselors told board members at a meeting just why their jobs are so important.

“Children are 21 times more likely to access mental health in a school setting than anywhere else,” Wilson said.

They’ve been working at the district for several years, helping address a mental health crisis that Gov. Henry McMaster acknowledged back in 2022.

“The crisis is here right now, students need to have access to professional mental care counseling and services,” McMaster said at the time.

But in December, we told you about a new district office reorganization plan designed to put more money into classrooms, but it would only retain five of the district’s 11 mental health therapists.

A spokesperson said the district would look for ways to offer more mental health services, but they might come through partnerships with an outside organization.

“Contracted agencies can’t provide the same fast emergency response,” one therapist said.

Karen Harris has five grandkids in Rock Hill Schools, and she said the counselors are necessary.

“Three of my grandkids have been through the mental health counseling, so I think they should keep them in the school,” Harris said.

In the meeting this week, counselors said they’ve helped more than 2,600 students and have dealt with more than 40 student emergencies this school year.

One school board member told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that the interim superintendent is taking another look at the reorganization plan and could offer up some changes. That could be announced before the end of the month.

