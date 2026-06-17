Scratch-off ticket sold at south Charlotte grocery store yields $100K prize

RALEIGH — Karen Stokes, of Charlotte, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, N.C. Education Lottery officials said.

“I got a little teary-eyed,” Stokes said.

Stokes bought her lucky $2 Million Vault ticket from Harris Teeter on Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte.

“It’s a blessing,” Stokes told lottery officials.

She claimed her winnings last week and, after taxes, took home $72,016.

“I love it,” Norman said when he received his big check.

The $2 Million Vault game debuted in May 2025 with three top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

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