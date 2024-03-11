Search continues for suspect accused of shooting, killing man in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. — Officials released new details surrounding the violent death of a man in Anson County.

Wadesboro police say they found a man shot several times on 1355 North Green Street while responding to a call service around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, 30-year-old Jamarcus Sellers from Rockingham, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

State police joined local forces in identifying the person who killed Sellers. They’re looking for Dewon Rayquan Hailey, a 26-year-old man from Wadesboro.

They have warrants for his arrest that include charges of First Degree Murder. They believe Hailey acted alone and is in Union County. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and has long black hair.

The Wadesboro Police Department Chief of Police released a statement to Seller’s family and the Wadesboro community:

I would like to send my personal and our department’s most sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Sellers. It saddens me to see such a young vibrant life taken in a senseless act of violence.

Anyone with information about Hailey is asked to call the Wadesboro Police Department Tip Line at (704) 694-2160. If you see him, call 911.

