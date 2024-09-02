Search underway for gunman after teen’s death in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The search is underway for a gunman who killed a 17-year-old at a park in Shelby.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that several people saw the shooting. Neighbors told Faherty they heard at least seven rounds fired at Jefferson Park.

Darline Collins likes to listen to the police scanner on her phone, but living a block away, she knew about the shooting before anyone ever called 911 on Saturday.

“These children have nowhere else to play but this park, and I’m not just concerned about my grandchildren but all the children in the neighborhood,“ Collins told Faherty on Monday.

Police believe there was some sort of argument prior to the shooting that started outside the park, but it ended with gunfire. A team of investigators have conducted several interviews hoping to identify a possible suspect and motive.

Shelby’s police chief told Faherty the shooting was a “senseless and tragic act of gun violence.”

On Monday, some neighbors were playing basketball just feet from where the murder happened.

“Disappointing, very disappointing -- it just shows the lack of trying to communicate,” said Shaquille Thompson. “No one tries to communicate with one another.”

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the teenager who died because of his age.

Neighbors say since the shooting happened, police have stepped up patrols in the area around the park. One woman who lives across the street said she hopes they’re able to make an arrest soon.

“It’s really sad. I don’t know the situation or what happened but I think that was uncalled for, I really do,” she told Faherty.

One witness told Faherty they believe the shooting possibly came from a rifle fired outside of the park.

No other information has been released about a suspect yet.

