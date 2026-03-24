Search underway for woman kidnapped in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An urgent search for a 23-year-old woman is underway in Chesterfield County.

Sheriff deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for Myasia McIver. They say she was kidnapped just after 8 p.m. Monday in the Cheraw area. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue leggings.

Myasia McIver Screenshot

The suspect in the kidnapping is Kendrick Terry, deputies said. He drives a white 2017 GMC Terrain with a North Carolina license plate, reading FMK-5527.

Deputies say Terry could be armed.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

VIDEO: Man accused of attempting to kidnap girls at Walmart faces multiple charges

Man accused of attempting to kidnap girls at Walmart faces multiple charges

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