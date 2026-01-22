Video shows person of interest in Biffle home burglary

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials released new video they say shows the person who burglarized former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle’s home.
The burglary comes weeks after Biffle and six others were killed in a plane crash in Statesville.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says this man stole $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia and two guns from the house.
The suspect was caught on camera calmly walking through the property wearing a hoodie and a mask.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
VIDEO: From Bojangles Coliseum to Mooresville, crowds honor late NASCAR great Greg Biffle
©2026 Cox Media Group