Second annual Jumpman Invitational tournament tips off this week

CHARLOTTE — Eight of the nation’s top basketball programs will play in Charlotte on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second annual Jumpman Invitational.

“We couldn’t be more excited about year two,” said Danny Morrison, the president of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “Year one was terrific.”

The men and women of the University of Florida, University of Michigan, Oklahoma University and the University of North Carolina Chapel-Hill are facing off in the tournament. All four schools are Jordan brand teams.

“I was sitting with Bobby Cremins last year, and he turns to me and he says, ‘Man, this feels like a Final Four. The intensity, the court to the look,’” Morrison said. “And so we will have two great nights of basketball in Charlotte.”

Like last year’s event, there will be an elevated experience for the athletes. They’ll play on a custom court and get plenty of gear.

Next year is the last cycle with these teams, but Morrison said talks are underway about extensions and even potentially adding more Jordan brand teams to the mix.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation says last year’s Jumpman Invitational had an estimated economic impact of $10.2 million. Visitors spent $5.5 million directly and generated about $327,000 in Mecklenburg County taxes.

“We just get great support here in Charlotte,” Morrison said. “Everybody works well to make these events happen. And the benefit is economic impact and quality of life.”

The competition will have one men’s team matchup and one women’s team matchup each night.

TUESDAY

7 p.m. – Florida vs. Michigan (men)

9:30 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Oklahoma (women)

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. – Florida vs. Michigan (women)

9 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Oklahoma (men)

