Second annual Veterans Day festival to be held at Memorial Stadium

CHARLOTTE — The 2nd annual Carolinas’ Veterans Day Festival is set to take on Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium from 2 to 8 p.m.

The family-friendly festival will have a kids’ zone with inflatables, live music, and an expo featuring Veteran-owned businesses, Veteran employee resource groups, and other vendors.

Four-time Grammy nominee Elle King will headline the event, and Nashville’s Casey Noël will also perform.

Admission is free but space is limited. To register to attend, click here.

Veterans Bridge Home, which helps service members, Veterans, and their families successfully transition home after military service by offering employment and mental health services, partnered with Lowe’s and Truist to produce the event.

