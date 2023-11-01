77th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Parade set to return, will be held Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade will return to light up the night on Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte this year.

The parade will step off on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at 9th Street and end at Good Samaritan Way along Tryon Street.

The event features local, regional, and national performers as well as floats, larger-than-life balloons, marching bands and dance units.

The event is free to attend, and spectators are encouraged to find a viewing spot on Tryon Street from 9th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Reserved seating is available for $25 and can be purchased online here. The seating area will line Tryon Street from Levine Avenue to Brooklyn Village Avenue.

This year marks the parade’s 77th anniversary and the third consecutive year the event will be held at night on Thanksgiving Eve.

For more information, go to novanthealththanksgivingparade.com.

