Second arrest made after man found shot to death in car

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrest of a second man for a deadly shooting in west Charlotte.

Police said 20-year-old Devone Javar Walker was arrested in Harrisburg on Wednesday and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail, where he was charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

CMPD said 37-year-old Aaron Remont Thompson was killed in a shooting along Caronia Street. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at a townhome community.

According to an affidavit, the 911 caller said they found Thompson shot inside a car. Responding detectives found Thompson in the backseat shot several times.

Authorities have already made an arrest in the case. Detectives found surveillance video that showed two people leaving the scene. One, who they later identified as Marcus Watson, dropped a gun on the ground and picked it back up.

On Monday, CMPD announced Watson’s arrest and charged him with first-degree murder.

Walker’s arrest was announced on Thursday.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte)

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte









©2024 Cox Media Group