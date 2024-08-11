CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

A person was shot and killed in a shooting along Caronia Street, according to paramedics.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at an townhome community along Caronia Street.

A Channel 9 crew could see a large police presence at the scene. It is unknown what led up the shooting. We are working to learn more.

