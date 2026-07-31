Second arrest made in death of Catawba County veteran Doc Holsclaw

BROOKFORD, N.C. — Brookford Police have made a second arrest in the investigation into the disappearance and death of Claude Wayne “Doc” Holsclaw.

Investigators charged 33-year-old Adam Kyle Ramsey with felony accessory after the fact to murder and felony concealment of death after developing additional evidence in the case.

Ramsey was arrested Friday in Hickory and is being held without bond, according to reports.

Police previously charged 34-year-old Joshua Ray Begley with murder, concealment of death and possession of a firearm by a felon after investigators determined Holsclaw likely died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Holsclaw was reported missing on July 16, and his remains were found during a search warrant on July 20. Authorities say the investigation remains active.

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