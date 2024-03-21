Security cameras to be installed along walking trail

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly will soon make safety upgrades along a popular greenway, our news partner the Gaston Gazette reported.

City leaders approved the installation of five security cameras along the Mount Holly Riverhawk Greenway at Tuckaseege Park.

The move comes months after a man reportedly followed several women on the greenway.

The city expects it will cost $20,000 to buy and install the cameras.

City leaders are hopeful to have the cameras up and running later this spring.

