Search underway for missing hunter near Lancaster–Kershaw County line

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing hunter in a heavily wooded area along the Lancaster–Kershaw County line.

A command post has been set up at the intersection of the two roads as crews continue working across hundreds of acres of dense terrain.

Charles Wayne McCoy, 70, was last heard from on Saturday, May 2, when he planned to go turkey hunting in the area. When he missed an appointment on Monday, a relative reported him missing.

Search teams found McCoy’s white 2024 Toyota Tacoma and trailer at a nearby hunt club. His Polaris side‑by‑side was discovered several miles down Mudhole Road Monday night.

Crews from the Lancaster and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Offices, South Carolina DNR, SLED, Lancaster County EMS, Fire Rescue, and the Coroner’s Mounted Response Unit are all involved. K‑9 units, drones, and an SLED helicopter are being used.

Authorities say they have no reason to believe McCoy left the area. The search zone includes steep hills, gullies, and thick vegetation, making the effort challenging.

McCoy is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds. He has blue eyes, ear‑length graying brown hair, and a gray mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803‑283‑3388, or submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.com/983 or the P3Tips mobile app.

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