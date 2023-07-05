See how the garden glows this summer

BELMONT, N.C. — Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is glowing again.

The garden recently launched its new Summer Lights exhibition, which features thousands of shimmering and sparkling lights adorning its trees and plants.

The display runs from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 2.

Admission cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 2-12. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Organizers recommend buying your tickets online in advance. At the door, tickets will be limited and based on online ticket sales.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to dsbg.org.

