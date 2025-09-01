Select ABC stores open in Meck County for first time on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents will be able to make a trip to some ABC stores for the first time.

Select stores in the Charlotte area will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The list of stores that will be open is below:

1609 N. Graham Street, Charlotte, NC 28206

19701 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

9740 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28213

16019 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

1426-B South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

9920-A E. Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC 28105

13720 Steelecroft Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28273

Unlisted locations will still be closed.

