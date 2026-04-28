Senate weighing options for charter school reform in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Senate is weighing three options for charter school reform.

They can accept the House version which expands the Senate’s version, but has some exceptions.

The Senate can reject the House version, sending it back to conference committee, or work out a compromise bill.

The Herald reports that the most impactful difference is the charter school authorizer.

They are responsible for opening, closing, and overseeing charter schools.

The House bill would prevent colleges from sponsoring charter schools.

The Senate bill would allow it.

©2026 Cox Media Group