‘Senior Assassin’: Sheriff warns of dangerous viral game students are playing

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Eddie Cathey is urging parents to intervene after deputies responded to multiple incidents involving high school students playing a dangerous viral game called “Senior Assassin” in the Weddington, Waxhaw, and Wesley Chapel areas.

The game involves students targeting their classmates by ambushing them with water guns, which often resemble real weapons, leading to confusion and potential danger. Deputies have received reports of teens wearing dark clothing and masks, acting suspiciously around homes and businesses.

“Parents, We Need Your Help! Please speak to your teens about the serious risks of this game,” Sheriff Cathey said. “Carrying water guns that resemble real weapons in public or private places can lead to confusion, fear, and dangerous situations.”

One of the most concerning incidents occurred late Wednesday night near Crane Road, where deputies were called to a home after two high school students, dressed in all black, were spotted hiding along the side of a house.

They were preparing to ambush and spray water on their classmate as she returned home and got out of her car.

Fortunately, deputies arrived first and intervened before the situation escalated.

Sheriff Cathey emphasized the importance of parents having open conversations with their children about the potential dangers and consequences of participating in this game. He highlighted the risk of such activities being misinterpreted as suspicious or criminal behavior, especially in communities where homeowners take security seriously and may be armed.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or criminal behavior to authorities immediately by calling 911. The sheriff’s office is working with the community to ensure safety and prevent any further incidents related to the game.

