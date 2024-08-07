Serious crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 74 in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A serious crash on Wednesday afternoon closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 74 in Union County.

The wreck happened at around 3:30 p.m. between Hayes and Wesley Chapel roads.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the highway would be closed for about two hours.

No additional details have been made available.

