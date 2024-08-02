Several agencies search woods for Kings Mountain woman missing since 2021

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several agencies are still searching for a woman who disappeared back in 2021.

On Friday, the Kings Mountain Police Department started actively searching for Angela Jamarica Burris. She was 36 years old when she was reported missing on April 28, 2021.

Burris was last seen on April 19, 2021 while getting into a black car near her home on Lake Montonia Road in Kings Mountain.

The search Friday began at 8 a.m. and was expected to take several hours. Crews focused their attention on a wooded area in Gaston County.

Several agencies were involved in the search, and crews included Human Remains Detection K-9s.

“Although it’s been over three years since Angela Burris was last seen, we have not given up on finding her and bringing closure to her family,” the Kings Mountain Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information can call Kings Mountain police at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

