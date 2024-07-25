Several big banks plan new branches here

CHARLOTTE — Three big banks with a major presence in Charlotte plan to open branches in the local region.

Fifth Third Bancorp. plans to open a branch at 2139 Highway 160 W. in Fort Mill.

Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp plans to open a branch at 101 E. 36th St. in NoDa, about a mile away from its branch at 3401 The Plaza that shuttered in August 2023.

And JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s largest bank, is continuing its local expansion efforts with a branch at Fairview and Sharon roads in SouthPark.

