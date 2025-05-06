Order for Arrest issued to former Judge Casey Viser

CHARLOTTE — Former Mecklenburg County Judge Charles “Casey” Viser did not appear in court last Friday for a probable cause hearing, and an order for arrest has been issued, court records show.

Judge Roy Wiggins also ordered the forfeiture of Viser’s $2,500 bond.

Viser resigned in 2022, two years after being elected to an 8-year term. The former Superior Court judge was arrested on a felony cocaine charge in April. Court documents say the arrest happened after an officer pulled Viser over for having fake tags on his Mercedes.

Viser was found to be in possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol.

