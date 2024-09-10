Several Charlotte breweries take gold at NC Brewers Cup

CHARLOTTE — Several local breweries recently received gold medals in the 13th annual North Carolina Brewers Cup competition.

The competition, run by the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild, highlights the best of the best in 36 different categories. According to the Guild’s website, 934 entries were submitted by 126 independent craft breweries this year.

Certified judges from across the Southeast assessed the beers based on the 2024 GABF Beer Style Guidelines.

Charlotte-area breweries that won gold in their respective categories include:

Birdsong Brewing — Rewind, American-Style Lager

Cabarrus Brewing — Sew Juicy, Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale

Divine Barrel Brewing —Largesse, European Sour Ale

Lenny Boy Brewing — Tropicalus, Belgian Ale

NoDa Brewing — Gordgeous, Field and Spiced Beers

Pilot Brewing — Beekeeper’s Ale, American Pale Ale

Primal Brewing — Corruption by Proxy Imperial Stout, Stouts

Resident Culture — Festbier, Amber European Lager

To see the full list of winners, click here.

