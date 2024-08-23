A guide to Charlotte-area breweries

CHARLOTTE — While Olde Mecklenburg and NoDa Brewing have been in operation for more than a decade, a crop of newer brewers such as Wooden Robot, Resident Culture, and Sycamore Brewing have also gained loyal followers in the Queen City.

>> North Carolina vineyards with a view

Currently, there are more than 40 breweries in the Charlotte area. Most locations have a taproom and offer tours on specific days. We’ve compiled a quick guide below, but be sure to check individual websites for more information and to confirm hours.

Alongside Brewing

412 West Palmer Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

alongsidebrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Another Brewery

2509 North Davidson Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Instagram page

Hours: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Monday; 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday; closed on Tuesday

Armored Cow Brewing

8821 JW Clay Blvd.

Charlotte, N.C. 28262

armoredcowbrewing.com

Facebook page

Hours: 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Birdsong Brewing

1016 North Davidson Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28206

birdsongbrewing.com

Facebook page

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

4001-A Yancey Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

brewersat4001yancey.com

Facebook page

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Burial Beer Co.

1214 Thomas Ave.

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

burialbeer.com

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Divine Barrel Brewing

3701 North Davidson Street, Suite 203

Charlotte, N.C 28205

divinebarrel.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

Edge City Brewery

6209 Old Post Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28212

Facebook page

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Tuesday

Fonta Flora Brewery

at Optimist Hall at 1115 North Brevard Street, Suite D

Charlotte, N.C. 28206

fontaflora.com

Facebook page

Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Free Range Brewing

2320 North Davidson Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

freerangebrewing.com

Facebook page

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Glide 1546

3530 Dewitt Lane

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

gilde1546.com

Facebook page

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Heist Brewery

2909 North Davidson Street, Suite 200

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Heist Barrel Arts

1030 Woodward Ave.

Charlotte, N.C. 28206

Hours: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

heistbrewery.com

Heist Brewery’s Facebook page

Heist Barrel Arts Facebook page

HiWire Brewing

340 W Tremont Ave., Suite 140

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

hiwirebrewing.com/charlotte

Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday (open to adults ages 18 and older after 8 p.m. daily)

HopFly Brewing Company

1327 S. Mint Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28208

hopflybrewing.com/charlotte/taproom

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Legion Brewing Company

In Plaza Midwood: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Hours: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

In SouthPark: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28209

Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

In West Charlotte: 2013 West Morehead Street, Suite 200, Charlotte, N.C. 28208

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

legionbrewing.com

Lenny Boy Brewery

3000 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

discoverlennyboy.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Lost Worlds

1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 165

Charlotte, N.C. 28204

Hours: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

In Cornelius: 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Cornelius, N.C. 28031

Hours: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

lostworldsbeer.com

Lower Left Brewing Company

4528 Nations Crossing Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

llbrewco.com

Monday Night Garden Co.

2217 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

mondaynightbrewing.com

Hours: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

NoDa Brewing Company

150 West 32nd Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28206

nodabrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (includes full service restaurant)

In LoSo: 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28217

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

In Ballantyne: 15025 Bowl Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28277

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

oldemeckbrew.com

Petty Thieves Brewing Co.

413 Dalton Ave.

Charlotte, N.C. 28206

pettythievesbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Pilot Brewing Co.

1331 Central Ave., Suite 104

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

pilotbrewing.us

Hours: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Protagonist

227 Southside Drive, Unit A

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

protagonistbeer.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Resident Culture Brewing Company

In Plaza Midwood: 2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

In South End: 332 West Bland Street, Suite C, Charlotte, N.C. 28203

Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

In Uptown: The Market on 7th Street at 224 East 7th Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28202

Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

residentculturebrewing.com

Southern Strain Brewing

In Plaza Midwood: 1800 Central Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

In Concord: 165 Brumley Ave. Northeast, Concord, N.C. 28025

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

southernstrainbrewing.com

Suffolk Punch Brewing

In South End: 2911 Griffith Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28203

Hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

In SouthPark: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28211

Hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

suffolkpunchbrewing.com

Sugar Creek Brewing

215 Southside Drive

Charlotte, N.C. 28217

sugarcreekbrewing.com

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Sycamore Brewing

2151 Hawkins Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

sycamorebrew.com

Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Town Brewing Co. (includes full service restaurant)

800 Grandin Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28208

townbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Triple C Brewing

2900 Griffith Street

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

triplecbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Vaulted Oak Brewing

3726 Monroe Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

vaultedoakbrewing.com

Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Wooden Robot Brewery

In South End: 1440 S. Tryon Street, Suite 110

Charlotte, N.C. 28203

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

The Chamber in NoDa: 416 East 36th Street, #100, Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

woodenrobotbrewery.com

Lake Norman

Ass Clown Brewing

10620 Bailey Road, Suite E

Cornelius, N.C. 28031

assclownbrewery.com

Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

D9 Brewing Company

11138-C Treynorth Drive

Cornelius, N.C. 28031

d9brewing.com

Hours: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

Lake Norman Brewery

1753 Triangle Circle

Denver, N.C. 28037

lknbrewery.com

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Primal Brewery

In Huntersville: 16432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, N.C. 28078

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

In Belmont: 52 Ervin Street, Belmont, N.C. 28012

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

primalbrewery.com

Royal Bliss Brewing

7532 Royal Bliss Court

Denver, N.C. 28037

royalblissbrewing.com

Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Concord

Cabarrus Brewing Co.

329 McGill Ave.

Concord, N.C. 28027

cabarrusbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

High Branch Brewing Co.

305 McGill Ave., #100

Concord, N.C. 28027

highbranchbrewing.com

Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

Monroe, Waxhaw, Rock Hill

Legal Remedy Brewing Company

129 Oakland Ave.

Rock Hill, S.C. 29730

legalremedybrewing.com

Southern Range Brewing Co.

151 S. Stewart Street

Monroe, N.C. 28110

southernrangebrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Belmont, Bessemer City, Dallas, Gastonia, Shelby

Cavendish Brewing Company

207 N. Chester Street

Gastonia, N.C. 28052

cavendishbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

Newgrass Brewing Company

213 S. Lafayette Street

Shelby, N.C. 28150

newgrassbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday

Pineville

Middle James Brewing Company

400 North Polk Street, Pineville, N.C. 28134

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

middlejamesbrewing.com

Salisbury

New Sarum Brewing

109 N. Lee Street

Salisbury, N.C., 28144

newsarumbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

