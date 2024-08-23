A guide to Charlotte-area breweries

CHARLOTTE — While Olde Mecklenburg and NoDa Brewing have been in operation for more than a decade, a crop of newer brewers such as Wooden Robot, Resident Culture, and Sycamore Brewing have also gained loyal followers in the Queen City.
Currently, there are more than 40 breweries in the Charlotte area. Most locations have a taproom and offer tours on specific days. We’ve compiled a quick guide below, but be sure to check individual websites for more information and to confirm hours.
Alongside Brewing
412 West Palmer Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Another Brewery
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Monday; 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday; closed on Tuesday
Armored Cow Brewing
8821 JW Clay Blvd.
Charlotte, N.C. 28262
Hours: 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Birdsong Brewing
1016 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28206
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Brewers at 4001 Yancey
4001-A Yancey Road
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Burial Beer Co.
1214 Thomas Ave.
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Divine Barrel Brewing
3701 North Davidson Street, Suite 203
Charlotte, N.C 28205
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday
Edge City Brewery
6209 Old Post Road
Charlotte, N.C. 28212
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Tuesday
Fonta Flora Brewery
at Optimist Hall at 1115 North Brevard Street, Suite D
Charlotte, N.C. 28206
Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Free Range Brewing
2320 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Glide 1546
3530 Dewitt Lane
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Heist Brewery
2909 North Davidson Street, Suite 200
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
Heist Barrel Arts
1030 Woodward Ave.
Charlotte, N.C. 28206
Hours: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
HiWire Brewing
340 W Tremont Ave., Suite 140
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday (open to adults ages 18 and older after 8 p.m. daily)
HopFly Brewing Company
1327 S. Mint Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28208
hopflybrewing.com/charlotte/taproom
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Legion Brewing Company
In Plaza Midwood: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
In SouthPark: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28209
Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
In West Charlotte: 2013 West Morehead Street, Suite 200, Charlotte, N.C. 28208
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Lenny Boy Brewery
3000 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Lost Worlds
1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 165
Charlotte, N.C. 28204
Hours: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
In Cornelius: 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Cornelius, N.C. 28031
Hours: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Lower Left Brewing Company
4528 Nations Crossing Road
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday
Monday Night Garden Co.
2217 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
NoDa Brewing Company
150 West 32nd Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28206
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (includes full service restaurant)
In LoSo: 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
In Ballantyne: 15025 Bowl Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28277
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
Petty Thieves Brewing Co.
413 Dalton Ave.
Charlotte, N.C. 28206
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Pilot Brewing Co.
1331 Central Ave., Suite 104
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Protagonist
227 Southside Drive, Unit A
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Resident Culture Brewing Company
In Plaza Midwood: 2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
In South End: 332 West Bland Street, Suite C, Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
In Uptown: The Market on 7th Street at 224 East 7th Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28202
Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Southern Strain Brewing
In Plaza Midwood: 1800 Central Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
In Concord: 165 Brumley Ave. Northeast, Concord, N.C. 28025
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Suffolk Punch Brewing
In South End: 2911 Griffith Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
In SouthPark: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28211
Hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Sugar Creek Brewing
215 Southside Drive
Charlotte, N.C. 28217
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Sycamore Brewing
2151 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
Town Brewing Co. (includes full service restaurant)
800 Grandin Road
Charlotte, N.C. 28208
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
Triple C Brewing
2900 Griffith Street
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Vaulted Oak Brewing
3726 Monroe Road
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Wooden Robot Brewery
In South End: 1440 S. Tryon Street, Suite 110
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
The Chamber in NoDa: 416 East 36th Street, #100, Charlotte, N.C. 28205
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Lake Norman
Ass Clown Brewing
10620 Bailey Road, Suite E
Cornelius, N.C. 28031
Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
D9 Brewing Company
11138-C Treynorth Drive
Cornelius, N.C. 28031
Hours: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday
Lake Norman Brewery
1753 Triangle Circle
Denver, N.C. 28037
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Primal Brewery
In Huntersville: 16432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, N.C. 28078
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
In Belmont: 52 Ervin Street, Belmont, N.C. 28012
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Royal Bliss Brewing
7532 Royal Bliss Court
Denver, N.C. 28037
Hours: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Concord
Cabarrus Brewing Co.
329 McGill Ave.
Concord, N.C. 28027
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
High Branch Brewing Co.
305 McGill Ave., #100
Concord, N.C. 28027
Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Monroe, Waxhaw, Rock Hill
Legal Remedy Brewing Company
129 Oakland Ave.
Rock Hill, S.C. 29730
Southern Range Brewing Co.
151 S. Stewart Street
Monroe, N.C. 28110
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Belmont, Bessemer City, Dallas, Gastonia, Shelby
Cavendish Brewing Company
207 N. Chester Street
Gastonia, N.C. 28052
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Newgrass Brewing Company
213 S. Lafayette Street
Shelby, N.C. 28150
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday
Pineville
Middle James Brewing Company
400 North Polk Street, Pineville, N.C. 28134
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
Salisbury
New Sarum Brewing
109 N. Lee Street
Salisbury, N.C., 28144
Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday
