Several families displaced due to apartment fire in north Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE — Several families have been displaced following a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in north Charlotte.

The fire occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at Northlake Apartments just off High Glen Drive.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it took more than 40 firefighters about an hour to contain the fire to one building. However, the fire destroyed ten units.

An investigation revealed that the fire was accidentally started by discarded smoking materials.

Captain Jackie Gilmore described to Channel 9 the challenges his department faced with the fire, especially since so many people were sleeping in the middle of the night.

“Not only are you dealing with the fire itself and getting it under control, but here you’re dealing with people. We want to make sure we search all the apartments and make sure everyone is out,” Gilmore explained.

The Charlotte Fire Department said there were no injuries, however, $800,000 worth of damage has been reported.

Several agencies are at the scene offering assistance to those who have been displaced.

VIDEO: Home catches fire due to fireworks in northwest Charlotte, officials say

Home catches fire due to fireworks in northwest Charlotte, officials say

























©2023 Cox Media Group