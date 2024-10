CHARLOTTE — Several people have been hurt following a house fire in west Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire began just after midnight at a home on Coronet Way near Rozelle Ferry Road.

Firefighters said at least five people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental due to unattended cooking, causing $25,000 in damages.

