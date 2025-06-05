Several SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters are working to control a massive blaze after several SEPTA buses caught fire in Philadelphia’s Tioga-Nicetown section.

WPVI reported the fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

It is unclear exactly how the fire got started.

Large plumes of thick, black smoke and flames can be seen filling the air above the lot full of decommissioned buses.

There has been no word on any injuries.

