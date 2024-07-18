Shake Shack adding another restaurant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Popular restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc. will soon open its sixth location in the area at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Billed as a modern-day, “roadside” burger stand, Shake Shack is slated to join the food lineup at the outlet mall in 2025. It will be at the entrance next to Saks Off Fifth.

In addition to made-to-order Angus beef burgers, the menu includes chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes, among other items.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant opens in Charlotte

Bobby Flay's burger restaurant opens in Charlotte













©2024 Cox Media Group