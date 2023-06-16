Shelby Police looking for 2 men accused of using skimmer at Walmart

SHELBY, N.C. — Police in Shelby are looking for two men who they say are attempting to steal people’s information at a Walmart cash register.

According to our partners at the Shelby Star, police say the men put a point-of-sale overlay device on register one, one of the self-check stations, on June 7.

Five days later, on June 12, the device was found. The Star reports the device is known as a skimmer and clips at the top of the terminal.

Sergeant Seth Treadway with the Shelby Police Department told the Star that it would’ve taken the men just seconds to install the skimmer on the register and begin stealing information from others.

According to The Star, the skimmer records the card number, and a camera records the customer while they enter the pin number. Criminals can get the card information in two ways: wirelessly or by going back to take the device.

Officers in Shelby are working with the Secret Service, which says multiple skimmers have been found across North Carolina, The Star reports.

Anyone who recognizes the two men in the picture or notices unusual transactions on their bank accounts should call the Shelby Police Department.

