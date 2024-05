RALEIGH — Tawanna Calhoun, of Shelby, bought a $50 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Calhoun bought the $10 Million Spectacular ticket at BJ’s Quick Stop on Fallston Road in Shelby.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and after taxes, took home $429,014.

