Renters at Charlotte apt face uncertainty due to withdrawal from Section 8 program

CHARLOTTE — The future is uncertain for people who rely on Charlotte’s Housing Authority for shelter. Inlivian is withdrawing from the Section 8 program.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with worried families about the future of their residency.

More than 200 families call the Little Rock Apartments home.

“I’ve been here for 14 years; in two apartments, I raised two children here,” said resident Patryce Smith.

Last week, Smith, along with other residents, received a letter from Inlivian saying they intended to get out of the Section 8 program.

“It’s kind of scary because I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Smith explained.

But most residents expect Section 8 to continue one way or another. There is a work requirement that resident Konisha Byrd believes she will meet.

“They tell us they are going to help us if you fall under certain guidelines; they might not help you, so we really don’t have any idea,” Byrd elaborated.

And while the notice residents were given said they had a year to sort things out, Bryd said she’s getting ready now.

“You need to save every dime you have in order to see what’s going to happen in a year. You can’t depend on anyone. I have to know what me and my kids are going to do,” Byrd said.

Smith said she is not able to work due to a car accident and is trying to get a disability, but she’s concerned she might slip through the cracks and end up homeless.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have grown children, and I don’t want to live with them. I should be on my own, but this is just out of the blue. I don’t know what we are going to do,” Smith explained.

Channel 9 has reached out to Inlivian but has not heard back. It is also unclear why the Housing Authority is getting out of the Section 8 business.

Next Thursday, management is going to meet with residents at the apartments to answer their questions.

That meeting is expected to take place at 4 p.m.

VIDEO: Charlotte nonprofit provides housing for families in need

Charlotte nonprofit provides housing for families in need













©2024 Cox Media Group