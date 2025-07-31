Sheriff asks public to help find missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to locate Jamie Islas-Ramirez, 39, of Vale, who has been missing since June 20.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has provided several contact numbers for anyone with information regarding Jamie’s whereabouts.

People can reach out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704)732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Authorities continue their search for Jamie Islas-Ramirez and urge the public to come forward with any information that might assist in locating him.

