Shift to Lincoln name, HQ takes Charlotte real estate giant in new direction

CHARLOTTE — Ten months ago, a transition and succession plan unveiled by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. signaled the end — in name at least — of prominent Charlotte commercial real estate firm Lincoln Harris.

It also signaled a shift for local real estate executive Johnny Harris, who presided over the creation of Lincoln Harris in 1999 in collaboration with Lincoln Property President Bill Duvall. Harris described the pairing as the brainchild of former Bank of America Corp. CEO Hugh McColl Jr.

Lincoln Harris became the Carolinas arm of Lincoln Property but Harris, now 76, and his family’s long history of development in Charlotte and throughout the region largely overshadowed Lincoln Property’s role.

Now, Lincoln Property and the erstwhile Lincoln Harris are going out of their way to emphasize an ambitious series of changes aimed at streamlining the company’s interests in the U.S. and Europe while recapitalizing the firm for renewed and larger forays into multifamily development, mergers and acquisitions, among other initiatives.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law

Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law

©2023 Cox Media Group