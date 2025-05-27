Shooting between 2 cousins under investigation near Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting between two cousins in the parking lot of a church north of Morganton Tuesday morning, officials said.

Neighbors described hearing a single gunshot near Hartland Church of God around 10:30 a.m. After the shooting, the suspect ran through the church graveyard and into the nearby woods, deputies told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

Update- just spoke with the victim’s brother. We’ve also learned the two men are cousins. More on eyewitness news at... Posted by Dave Faherty on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Police had Piney Road near the church blocked off for more than an hour searching for evidence. They later found a shell casing in the roadway, officials said.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to his side. Deputies say the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff confirmed from family members of the victim, that both men are cousins who live in the area and had met up in the parking lot when the altercation broke out.

Officials believe they know who the suspect is and are working to find him.

