Shooting investigation leads to discovery of illegal gambling operation, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A shooting investigation in west Charlotte earlier this month led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Boulevard on March 4 after a failed robbery attempt.

Investigators ultimately determined the victim in the shooting, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was the manager of an illegal arcade located at that address.

At the time of the shooting, CMPD said the owner was arriving to open for business.

Detectives contacted the Alcoholic Beverage Control unit and executed a search warrant for the business.

Once inside, agents said they found 106 illegal gambling machines, three payment redemption kiosks, and more than $12,000 in cash.

The investigation into the business, its owners, and employees is ongoing.

