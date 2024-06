MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of North Secrest Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

