‘Girls Day Out’ program empowers middle schoolers to pursue STEM

CHARLOTTE — Around 60 students from Kennedy Middle School in Steele Creek came together to experience science and engineering firsthand Thursday.

Through the program “Girls Day Out,” young girls get the opportunity to explore the STEM industry from a young age.

“I like the science part of it, how you get to experience pretty much anything you want,” Sydney Lesko said.

From an IMAX experience to a keynote speaker and hands-on design challenges, organizers say the goal of the program is simple.

“We want to provide the leadership skills and confidence for the girls to be able to explore science and math and the various other industries,” Amanda Bottoms, manager of youth development at Discovery Place, said.

Another student, Brianna Lockhart, said she thinks the opportunity is extremely important, especially for people her age.

“It helps us to already get experience,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

That experience came to life Thursday as the girls worked in teams to put their ideas to the test. Beyond the activities, the day is also about who belongs in STEM spaces.

“I feel like it needs a lot of diversity, especially with women,” Lockhart said. “They can bring lots of ideas that men wouldn’t even think.”

Organizers say these programs are meant to give students early exposure and help open the door to future careers in STEM.

©2026 Cox Media Group