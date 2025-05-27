Shooting under investigation near Uptown Charlotte condo

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 spotted a police presence investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday morning in Uptown Charlotte.

MEDIC said it was called for a reported shooting around 7 a.m. on 7th Street, near Davidson Street. First responders weren’t able to provide information about the victims or their condition.

According to a Channel 9 photographer at the scene, multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were spotted near a condominium complex across from the Carole Hoefener Center.

Police haven’t released information on the shooting yet. It’s not clear if a suspect has been identified at this time.

We’re working on getting more details on the shooting. Check back for updates.

