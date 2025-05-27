Local

Shooting under investigation near Uptown Charlotte condo

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
East 7th Street shooting on May 27, 2025
East 7th Street shooting on May 27, 2025
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 spotted a police presence investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday morning in Uptown Charlotte.

MEDIC said it was called for a reported shooting around 7 a.m. on 7th Street, near Davidson Street. First responders weren’t able to provide information about the victims or their condition.

According to a Channel 9 photographer at the scene, multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were spotted near a condominium complex across from the Carole Hoefener Center.

Police haven’t released information on the shooting yet. It’s not clear if a suspect has been identified at this time.

We’re working on getting more details on the shooting. Check back for updates.

