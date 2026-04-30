Troopers identify car of interest after deadly hit-and-run crash in Kershaw

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Kershaw community is waiting for updates after 83-year-old Cresteen Miller was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night, and Channel 9 learned that investigators might have a lead.

Neighbors told Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry that Highway 521 near Pine Ridge Drive in Kershaw is a dangerous road to walk on. That’s where highway patrol troopers say Miller was walking Tuesday night when she was hit.

“She was always out there or walkin’ around or something,” said Charles Ellis, a neighbor of Miller’s. “They said she tried to go to every funeral, help people, and said she would always walk.”

Ellis said Miller was known in the small community.

“Well, my wife was telling me about it, and then she said, ‘You remember her?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s the lady that comes to our little shop,’” Ellis said.

Ellis says more people walk in the area than ever before, and he says people are also driving faster.

“It’s been six or seven months ago, a little teenage boy got run over out there. Luckily, he was alright; he was trying to cross the road and got hit,” Ellis said.

He says he’s hopeful the person responsible for hitting Miller will come forward.

“I’m hopin’ that they’ll find out who did it, and I wish the person would’ve stopped,” he told Terry.

No one has been arrested or charged yet, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9 that they have identified a car of interest.

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