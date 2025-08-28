Should you buy the rental car company’s insurance?

CHARLOTTE — Your own personal car insurance policy will cover most rental cars: Same protection and deductibles as you have on your own car. So, if you have comprehensive on your own ride, you’ll have the same on the rental, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke said.

Many credit card companies offer coverage if you use the card to rent the car.

However, there’s usually a lot of fine print.

For example, the name on the card may have to match the rental reservation or you may have to use the card to pay the full amount of the rental.

And, like Consumer Reports warns, you may have to use your own insurance first and then the card’s coverage kicks in, as “secondary” insurance. Plus, the policy may not cover certain vehicles, like luxury ones.

So, when would you want the rental company’s policy?

If:

You don’t own a car.

You only have liability insurance on your car.

You have a high deductible on your car.

Your rental is much nicer than your personal one.

You want to avoid filing a claim on your own policy.

You’re renting a car for work.

Side note: If you’re renting the car for a long time -- or in another country -- see what your personal insurance covers and credit card covers.

Rental car policies can cost $25 to $60 per day (not total).

