CHARLOTTE — Wednesday night’s Charlotte FC match featured a special star, three-year-old Ellie Bottone.

She’s a leukemia patient currently undergoing treatment and served as honorary captain for Charlotte FC’s “Kick Childhood Cancer” event.

3-year-old cancer patient serves as honorary captain at Charlotte FC match

Ellie and her family placed the game ball just before the match started at the Bank of America Stadium.

“We’re lucky to be here,” her dad said. “The real stars are the doctors and nurses who made it possible for us to be here. So, we’re happy to represent all of those going through the same scenario as us.”

Ellie’s family says she is in the last phase of her treatment and is doing well.

She is scheduled to ring the bell and officially be cancer-free in February 2025.

The match against Philadelphia was a 2-2 draw.

